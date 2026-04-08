Rajasthan set to welcome PM Modi for Pachpadra Refinery dedication

“It gives me immense joy and pride to share that the world’s most popular leader, our guiding light and illustrious Prime Minister, Honorable Shri Narendra Modi Ji, will be visiting ‘Veerdhara’ Rajasthan on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery. This refinery is destined to emerge as a true ‘lifeline,’ driving economic transformation across Rajasthan, including the Marwar region, and creating new avenues of employment for our youth. On behalf of the people of Rajasthan, I extend a warm welcome and heartfelt greetings to the Honorable Prime Minister," said CM Sharma in his X post.