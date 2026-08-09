Rajasthan SET Registration 2026 closes on August 10

The Rajasthan SET 2026 application form can be filled online till August 10, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) Examination 2026 can apply online at www.sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan SET form was released on 14 June 2026. Candidates should complete the registration process before the last date.

Rajasthan SET Application Form Link 2026

The Rajasthan SET 2026 application form has been activated online.

Rajasthan SET 2026 Application Form Link – Active

Steps to apply for Rajasthan SET 2026

Here is the step-by-step process to apply for Rajasthan SET 2026:

Go to the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Login Using SSO ID and Password

Click on the Rajasthan SET 2026 application link

Complete registration and fill required details

Select your subject

Upload required documents

Preview and verify all details

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee online

Rajasthan SET Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates must comply with the educational qualifications prescribed in the notification before applying.

Educational Qualification

General, Unreserved, and EWS candidates must have obtained at least 55% marks in a Master’s degree or equivalent examination.

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, ST, PwD, and Third Gender candidates must have secured at least 50% marks in their master’s degree.

Candidates appearing in the final year of their postgraduate exam are also eligible to apply provisionally.

Such candidates must complete their master’s degree within two years from the declaration of the Rajasthan SET result and meet the required percentage criteria.

Subject Eligibility

Candidates are required to appear in the subject corresponding to their postgraduate qualification. If a particular subject is not included in the Rajasthan SET subject list, candidates may opt for UGC NET or CSIR NET.