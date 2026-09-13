Rajasthan SET 2026 faces disruption as Jaipur candidates walk out over paper delay

Jaipur: Tensions flared at a Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET-2026) examination centre in Jaipur after several frustrated candidates walked out, alleging a delay of nearly 30 minutes in the distribution of question papers on Sunday.



Candidates protested outside the Pink City Senior Secondary School exam centre on Bainar Road and boycotted the exam. They alleged the exam was scheduled to begin at 11 AM, but papers did not arrive until half an hour later.



Several aspirants alleged that when they questioned the institution over the delay, they were threatened and told to either go inside and sit quietly or leave.