Rajasthan schools outperform national average in Achievement Survey

Rajasthan's government schools have performed better than the national average in the latest National Achievement Survey (NAS), according to state education officials. The survey assessed learning outcomes among students of Classes 3, 6 and 9 across key subjects and competencies.

Data released by the state education department showed that Rajasthan exceeded the national average across all three surveyed grade levels, reflecting improvements in student learning outcomes over recent years, The Times of India reports.

Officials attributed the performance to a series of interventions aimed at strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy, improving classroom teaching practices and enhancing academic monitoring in government schools. Initiatives focused on early-grade learning, teacher support and regular assessments were cited as contributing factors.

The survey, conducted nationwide, evaluates students' understanding and application of concepts in subjects such as language, mathematics, environmental studies, science and social science. It is designed to provide a system-level assessment of school education and identify areas requiring improvement.

State education authorities said the results indicate progress in efforts to improve the quality of education in government schools, particularly at the elementary level. They noted that the findings would be used to guide future academic planning and targeted interventions.

The performance gains come amid broader efforts by Rajasthan to strengthen school infrastructure, teacher training and student support mechanisms under various state and national education programmes.

Education officials said the survey findings underscore the importance of sustained focus on foundational learning and continuous academic support to improve educational outcomes across the state.