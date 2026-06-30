Rajasthan school van blaze averted without casualties in Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu: A school van carrying around 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district early on Tuesday morning, but all the students were rescued safely after the driver acted promptly and evacuated them before the flames spread.
The van was carrying around eight to 10 children from Copper towards Singhana when the incident occurred near Kanchania ki Dhani, officials said.
The vehicle belonged to a private playschool in Singhana.
Officials said the driver noticed the fire and immediately stopped the vehicle before quickly helping all the children get out. Owing to the swift response, no child sustained any injuries in the incident.
The fire engulfed the van shortly after the children were evacuated. Local residents gathered at the spot, and the blaze was later brought under control.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details awaited.
The incident comes weeks after a major fire at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Jaipur claimed three lives.
On June 9, at least three people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating from a house in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area, officials said.
According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Yugantar Sharma, the fire was brought under control, and the injured are undergoing treatment.
"A fire broke out at an illegal firecracker factory in the Kho-Nagoriyan area of Jaipur. An illegal firecracker factory was operating inside the house, and a gas cylinder also caught fire. Three people died, and five are undergoing treatment. About eight people were present in the house, including one woman and one child," Sharma said.
Earlier, Jaipur Collector Sandesh Nayak said the incident occurred in what appeared to be a residential area and that authorities were investigating the exact nature of the materials stored inside the premises.
"It appears to be a residential area. It seems that some materials stored in a small space here caught fire. We are currently gathering the facts. Some people are seriously injured and have been referred to SMS Hospital. We have the situation fully under control, and the fire is contained," Nayak said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.