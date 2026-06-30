Rajasthan school van blaze averted without casualties in Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu: A school van carrying around 10 children caught fire in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district early on Tuesday morning, but all the students were rescued safely after the driver acted promptly and evacuated them before the flames spread.



The van was carrying around eight to 10 children from Copper towards Singhana when the incident occurred near Kanchania ki Dhani, officials said.



The vehicle belonged to a private playschool in Singhana.