Rajasthan's rural startups create new opportunities for women, youth



"Our sweets are dry-fruit-based. We do not use refined sugar; instead, we use the natural sweetness of dates. We also completely avoid mawa and khoya. This reduces the moisture content and gives our products a shelf life of up to four months," Sabu said.

The enterprise has also created employment opportunities for local women and is expanding its market through online sales. Its own website enables it to reach customers in different parts of the country.

Anjali, the company's marketing manager, said the business is gradually expanding its national footprint.