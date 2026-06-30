Rajasthan rolls out Khushishala mental health initiative across 1,500 primary schools

Rajasthan has rolled out a statewide mental health and well-being programme for primary school students, introducing the Khushishala initiative in around 1,500 government schools as part of an effort to strengthen children's emotional resilience, social-emotional learning, and life skills.

The programme, developed by the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT), is designed for students from Classes 1 to 5 and combines activity-based classroom learning with specialised teacher training to help educators identify and respond to children's emotional needs.

According to RSCERT officials, Rajasthan is the first state in India to introduce a structured mental health and well-being programme at the primary education level.

Shweta Fagediya, Director at RSCERT said, "Khushishala has made Rajasthan the first state in India to implement a mental health and well-being programme at the primary education level. The objective is to strengthen children's emotional resilience and social-emotional skills while equipping teachers to better understand and support students' emotional needs."