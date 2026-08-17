Rajasthan restricts outsider entry, photography and interviews in government schools amid CJP campaign

The Rajasthan government has issued new restrictions on the entry of outsiders into state-run schools, requiring prior permission for visits and regulating photography, videography, live streaming and interviews involving students and teachers.
The directions were issued by the state's Education Department on Sunday, shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced plans to inspect government schools in Rajasthan as part of its nationwide "School Thik Karo" campaign.
Under the directions, people who are not associated with a school cannot enter its premises without prior permission from the principal or head of the institution. The restrictions extend to taking photographs or videos and live-streaming from school premises.
The guidelines also regulate interviews and the collection of personal information relating to students and teachers. School authorities have been asked to ensure that unauthorised individuals are not permitted to carry out such activities on campus.
The government has cited student safety and privacy while issuing the directions.
Why have the restrictions been issued now?
The order comes as CJP expands its campaign around the condition of government schools.
Founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the nationwide campaign earlier this month, calling on parents to examine basic facilities in government schools and urging village heads to improve school infrastructure. The campaign was formally launched on Independence Day.
As part of the campaign, parents were encouraged to check facilities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets and mid-day meals and document deficiencies. The organisation had also announced plans for a citizen-led social audit of government schools.
In Rajasthan, CJP members subsequently announced plans to visit and inspect state-run schools and raise infrastructure issues. The Education Department's directions restricting unauthorised access were issued on Sunday evening, hours after the Rajasthan campaign was announced.
CJP activity in Rajasthan
The school campaign follows recent CJP activity around education issues in the state.
On August 14, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka was present during a protest by school students in Jodhwas village in Alwar district. During the protest, Ranka had a confrontation with Thanagazi Station House Officer Mahavir Singh.
CJP members have since moved towards inspections of government schools under the "School Thik Karo" campaign, while Dipke has said the initiative will focus on the condition of public schools across states.
The Rajasthan government's latest directions do not prohibit all visits to government schools. They require outsiders to obtain permission from the school authorities before entering and place restrictions on recording, interviewing or collecting information involving students and staff.