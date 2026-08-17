Rajasthan restricts outsider entry, photography and interviews in government schools amid CJP campaign

The Rajasthan government has issued new restrictions on the entry of outsiders into state-run schools, requiring prior permission for visits and regulating photography, videography, live streaming and interviews involving students and teachers.

The directions were issued by the state's Education Department on Sunday, shortly after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced plans to inspect government schools in Rajasthan as part of its nationwide "School Thik Karo" campaign.

Under the directions, people who are not associated with a school cannot enter its premises without prior permission from the principal or head of the institution. The restrictions extend to taking photographs or videos and live-streaming from school premises.

The guidelines also regulate interviews and the collection of personal information relating to students and teachers. School authorities have been asked to ensure that unauthorised individuals are not permitted to carry out such activities on campus.

The government has cited student safety and privacy while issuing the directions.