Rajasthan relaxes promotion eligibility rules for gov't employees

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS): In a major employee welfare measure, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved a two-year relaxation in promotion eligibility criteria for Rajasthan government employees, in line with the 2026-27 Budget announcement, a government statement said.
Under the decision, various service rules will be amended to provide a two-year relaxation in the prescribed experience or service tenure required for promotions, the statement added.
However, employees who have already availed similar relaxation during Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) exercises for 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 will not be eligible for the benefit.
The Chief Minister has also approved the creation of 149 new posts in the Government Secretariat to strengthen administrative efficiency. These include 15 posts of Assistant Secretary to the Government, 67 posts of Assistant Section Officer, and 67 posts of Clerk Grade-I.
According to the government, the move will not only improve promotional prospects for existing employees but also create additional employment opportunities for youth.
In another employee-centric decision, the Chief Minister granted relaxations in 29 cases related to compassionate appointments and service matters.
Of these, relaxation was provided in 16 cases involving delays in submitting applications for compassionate appointments following the death of government employees. In nine cases, age-limit relaxations were approved after considering delays in applications.
The Chief Minister also approved relaxation in four transfer-related cases to enable employees to be posted closer to their homes for the convenience of their dependent wives.
Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the termination of four housekeepers, Satyadev Singh Krishnavat, Giriraj Prasad Meena, Yogendra Singh Sisodia, and Tarun Joshi, following findings of a departmental inquiry.
The inquiry concluded that the certificates and diplomas submitted by the employees did not meet the educational qualifications and eligibility criteria prescribed for the posts.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.