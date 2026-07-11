Rajasthan records highest female participation in colleges as admissions decline for 2nd straight year

Jaipur: Rajasthan has achieved a record in women's participation in higher education, with 127 girls enrolling for every 100 boys in colleges this academic session.
However, the achievement comes at a time when the state is witnessing a second consecutive decline in overall college admissions, with government colleges reporting the sharpest fall.
According to data released by the State Higher Education Department, 12,55,809 students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses during the 2025-26 academic session, down from 13.11 lakh last year, a decline of 4.23 per cent.
This follows a 1.31 per cent drop recorded in 2024-25, ending nearly a decade of uninterrupted growth in college enrolment.
Of the total admissions this year, 5,42,195 students joined government colleges, while 7,13,614 enrolled in private institutions.
Male enrolment fell to 5,53,630, including 2,03,463 in government colleges and 3,50,167 in private colleges.
Female enrolment stood at 7,02,179, of whom 3,38,732 joined government colleges and 3,63,447 private colleges.
Even as the total number of students coming to college has declined, girls continue to join in larger numbers.
The state now has its highest-ever female-to-male enrolment ratio, up from 97 girls for every 100 boys in 2015-16.
The ratio has improved steadily over the past decade.
The trend is visible across all major social categories.
Among Scheduled Tribes, there were 134 girls for every 100 boys, followed by the General category (129), Minorities (128), OBCs (126) and Scheduled Castes (122).
Abir Ahmed, a policy expert on female education and employment, said the figures reflect years of sustained investment in girls' education.
"The rise in girls' enrolment is the result of several policy interventions working together -- scholarships, free education, better transport, hostel facilities and growing social acceptance of higher education for girls. More young women are now entering colleges than ever before. The next challenge is ensuring they find meaningful employment after completing their education," Ahmed told IANS.
While welcoming the rise in women's enrolment, educationists said the decline in total admissions cannot be overlooked.
Damodar Goyal, President of the Society for Private Unaided Schools at Rajasthan, said the numbers point to larger concerns in the education system.
"The increase in girls' enrolment is encouraging, but the overall decline in admissions is worrying. School enrolment has already fallen sharply, especially in higher classes, and that is now beginning to reflect in college admissions. Teacher shortages, weak infrastructure and declining learning outcomes need urgent attention if this trend has to be reversed," Goyal told IANS.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.