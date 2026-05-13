Rajasthan Police widens welfare net to cover retired staff and childbirth expenses

Jaipur, May 13 (IANS): The Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund Board on Wednesday announced several key welfare decisions extending financial assistance to retired police personnel as well as serving staff.
Under the new provisions, retired police personnel will now be eligible for financial support for the treatment of serious and chronic illnesses, marking a significant expansion of the welfare cover.
In another major decision, the Board also approved financial assistance for police personnel's families to help meet expenses related to childbirth, including cases involving surgical deliveries and post-delivery medical complications, within prescribed limits.
Officials said the move is expected to provide substantial relief to personnel and their families facing rising medical costs.
The 26th meeting of the Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund Board was held on Wednesday at the Police Headquarters Auditorium with a focus on strengthening welfare, security, and social support systems for serving and retired police personnel and their families.
The meeting was chaired by Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma.
During the meeting, several issues related to the welfare of police personnel and their families were discussed in detail.
Officials added that multiple important decisions were taken to further enhance welfare measures, and necessary directions were issued for implementation.
Addressing the meeting, DGP Rajiv Kumar Sharma said that maintaining the morale of the police force and ensuring dignity and security for their families remains the department's top priority.
He stressed the importance of financial discipline, transparency, and effective execution of welfare schemes.
The meeting approved the income and expenditure statement of the Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund for the financial year 2025–26.
The DGP also emphasised strengthening accountability mechanisms to ensure transparent utilisation of welfare funds.
A major decision taken in the meeting extended financial assistance from the Police Welfare Fund to retired police personnel as well.
The meeting also approved the waiver of an outstanding loan of Rs 5 lakh sanctioned in the name of the late Constable Ratandeep Meena of the 3rd Battalion of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary Bikaner, following his demise.
The decision was taken as a humanitarian measure to support the bereaved family.
Proposals related to revising and standardising scholarship rates for technical and vocational courses were also discussed.
The Board decided to review the matter further and place it for final consideration in the next meeting.
In addition, the meeting approved steps to modernise police canteens and libraries located in police lines, with the aim of upgrading facilities and improving the working environment for personnel.
DGP Sharma said better amenities play an important role in boosting morale and operational efficiency.
The Board also decided to invite proposals for setting up CPC (Central Police Canteen) outlets in newly created districts and police units to ensure wider access to welfare facilities, including in remote areas.
It was further decided that proposals along with cost estimates for various welfare-related activities would be invited from districts, units, and training institutions under the Rajasthan Police Welfare Fund Rules, 1986.
The initiative aims to improve infrastructure and amenities across police establishments.
Senior officials present at the meeting included Additional Director General (Police Welfare and Modernisation) Prashakha Mathur and Deputy Inspector General Kunwar Rashtradeep.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.