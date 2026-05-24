Rajasthan Police launches statewide fitness campaign

Jaipur, May 24 (PTI): The Rajasthan Police on Sunday launched a special statewide fitness initiative aimed at reducing stress among personnel, with activities such as yoga, zumba, and cycling under the "Sundays on Cycle" campaign, officials said.
The programme was organised across all district police units, battalions, and training centres, in line with directions of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to promote fitness and a healthy lifestyle among personnel as well as the public.
According to officials, Additional Director General of Police (Armed Battalions) and Chief Sports Officer Rupinder Singh directed all units across the state to complete preparations for the campaign.
Under the initiative, Sunday mornings began with yoga sessions, followed by activities such as zumba, rope skipping, and cycling to encourage physical fitness and help manage stress arising from demanding work schedules.
Officials said the campaign is also aligned with national programmes like Fit India Movement and Khelo India. This edition has been themed around the Commonwealth Games, celebrating India's successful bid to host the 2030 edition.
The activities were conducted between 6 am and 7:30 am, with slight flexibility allowed to units depending on local conditions.
On the directions of the police headquarters, photographs and videos of the events were widely shared on official social media platforms to spread awareness about fitness among the public.
(PTI)
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