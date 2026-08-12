Rajasthan Police launches internship scheme for law students

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police has launched an internship scheme for high-achieving academic students, allowing law students to join the force as interns and gain practical policing experience, officials said on Wednesday.
Under the Rajasthan Police Internship Scheme, law students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate or PhD courses at universities in India and abroad will be eligible to undertake internships with various branches, units, bureaus and field units of the police, according to an official statement.
The interns will receive practical exposure to policing, the criminal justice system, forensic science, cyber law and related legal subjects.
They will also assist in policy analysis, data collection and research, it said.
The scheme was launched by the police headquarters on the directions of Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma for students with strong academic backgrounds.
According to an order issued by Additional Director General of Police Bipin Kumar Pandey, selected interns will assist the Crime Branch, Traffic, Cyber Crime, Legal Branch, Modernisation and other units in legal research, data analysis and report writing.
The internship will be entirely unpaid and aims to provide young students with practical legal experience that could help their careers and future prospects, officials said.
Applicants must have secured at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in Class 12, according to the eligibility criteria.
The internship will have a minimum duration of 45 days and can extend up to three months, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.