Rajasthan Police arrest assistant engineer for JE recruitment re-exam paper leak

Jaipur: In a major development in the Junior Engineer (JE) Combined Recruitment Examination-2020 paper leak case, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has uncovered another shocking revelation.

Not only was the original JE examination leaked and subsequently cancelled, but the re-examination conducted in September 2021 was also compromised, police officials said on Thursday.

The SOG has busted a large paper-leak network operating out of Jalore and arrested Ganpat Lal Bishnoi (34), son of Govardhan Ram, a resident of Dedwa in Sanchore.