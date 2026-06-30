Classroom roof collapses at Rajasthan govt school during summer vacation

Jaipur: Roof slabs of a classroom at a Government Senior Secondary School in Toliyasar village of Rajasthan's Bikaner district were found collapsed as the premises reopened after the summer vacations on Monday.
The principal said no students were present at the time as the incident occurred during the vacation period. However, around 10 slabs from the roof of a classroom had fallen inside the room, damaging tables, chairs and other furniture.
Following the incident, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticised the state government, alleging that thousands of students were studying in dilapidated government schools.
Referring to a government survey, he claimed that 3,768 government schools in the state were in poor condition, including 2,558 classified as severely dilapidated.
Dotasra said the incident raised serious concerns about students' safety and called on the government to take immediate steps to ensure safe school infrastructure across the state.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.