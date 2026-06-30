Classroom roof collapses at Rajasthan govt school during summer vacation

Jaipur: Roof slabs of a classroom at a Government Senior Secondary School in Toliyasar village of Rajasthan's Bikaner district were found collapsed as the premises reopened after the summer vacations on Monday.

The principal said no students were present at the time as the incident occurred during the vacation period. However, around 10 slabs from the roof of a classroom had fallen inside the room, damaging tables, chairs and other furniture.