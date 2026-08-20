Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised seat allotment schedule to be announced soon

The Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 has been postponed and the new release date is yet to be announced. Earlier, the Rajasthan NEET 2026 seat allotment letter was supposed to be released on August 22, 2026. Candidates should keep any eye on the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com for the updated schedule.
Candidates can download their Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 by following the steps mentioned below.
Visit the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com
Search for the candidate login portal and download the seat allotment letter
Login using credentials: Roll Number, Password and security pin
Click the link to download Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026
Candidates who are allotted a seat should download the provisional seat allotment letter and adhere by the reporting instructions printed on it.
The post-allotment sequence is:
Download the Rajasthan UG provisional allotment letter
Report to the allotted institute or designated verification centre
Complete document verification
Pay the seat acceptance / tuition fee within the prescribed timeline
Complete admission formalities and sign the service bond where applicable
The crucial documents pertaining to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process 2026 are as follows.
NEET UG admit card 2026
NEET UG 2026 result
Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate (date of birth proof)
Class 11 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificate
Aadhaar Card or other valid photo ID
Rajasthan Domicile / Bonafide Residency Certificate, if applicable
SC / ST / OBC-NCL / MBC-NCL Certificate in the prescribed state format, if applicable
EWS Certificate, if applicable
PwD Certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable
Character Certificate from the last institution attended
Migration Certificate, where necessary
Recent passport-size photographs (as specified)
Filled Rajasthan NEET 2026 Counselling application form
Provisional NEET UG Seat Allotment Letter
Fee payment receipt
Any additional document listed in the official NEET counselling notification