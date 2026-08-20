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Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised seat allotment schedule to be announced soon

The Department of Medical Education, Rajasthan will release the updated dates on ug.neetrajasthan.com
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised seat allotment schedule to be announced soon
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised seat allotment schedule to be announced soon
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The Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 has been postponed and the new release date is yet to be announced. Earlier, the Rajasthan NEET 2026 seat allotment letter was supposed to be released on August 22, 2026. Candidates should keep any eye on the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com for the updated schedule.

How to download Rajasthan NEET UG Seat Allotment Letter? 

Candidates can download their Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 by following the steps mentioned below.

  • Visit the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com 

  • Search for the candidate login portal and download the seat allotment letter

  • Login using credentials: Roll Number, Password and security pin

  • Click the link to download Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026

Rajasthan NEET Seat Acceptance Process 2026

Candidates who are allotted a seat should download the provisional seat allotment letter and adhere by the reporting instructions printed on it.

The post-allotment sequence is:

  1. Download the Rajasthan UG provisional allotment letter

  2. Report to the allotted institute or designated verification centre

  3. Complete document verification

  4. Pay the seat acceptance / tuition fee within the prescribed timeline

  5. Complete admission formalities and sign the service bond where applicable

Documents required for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026

The crucial documents pertaining to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process 2026 are as follows.

  • NEET UG admit card 2026

  • NEET UG 2026 result

  • Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate (date of birth proof)

  • Class 11 and Class 12 Mark Sheets and Passing Certificate

  • Aadhaar Card or other valid photo ID

  • Rajasthan Domicile / Bonafide Residency Certificate, if applicable

  • SC / ST / OBC-NCL / MBC-NCL Certificate in the prescribed state format, if applicable

  • EWS Certificate, if applicable

  • PwD Certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

  • Character Certificate from the last institution attended

  • Migration Certificate, where necessary

  • Recent passport-size photographs (as specified)

  • Filled Rajasthan NEET 2026 Counselling application form

  • Provisional NEET UG Seat Allotment Letter

  • Fee payment receipt

  • Any additional document listed in the official NEET counselling notification

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