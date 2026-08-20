Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised seat allotment schedule to be announced soon

The Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 has been postponed and the new release date is yet to be announced. Earlier, the Rajasthan NEET 2026 seat allotment letter was supposed to be released on August 22, 2026. Candidates should keep any eye on the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com for the updated schedule.

How to download Rajasthan NEET UG Seat Allotment Letter?

Candidates can download their Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026 by following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website i.e., ug.neetrajasthan.com

Search for the candidate login portal and download the seat allotment letter

Login using credentials: Roll Number, Password and security pin

Click the link to download Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment letter 2026

Rajasthan NEET Seat Acceptance Process 2026

Candidates who are allotted a seat should download the provisional seat allotment letter and adhere by the reporting instructions printed on it.

The post-allotment sequence is:

Download the Rajasthan UG provisional allotment letter Report to the allotted institute or designated verification centre Complete document verification Pay the seat acceptance / tuition fee within the prescribed timeline Complete admission formalities and sign the service bond where applicable

Documents required for Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2026

The crucial documents pertaining to the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling process 2026 are as follows.