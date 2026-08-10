Rajasthan minister assures tribal youth reservation will remain intact

Jaipur, Aug 10 (IANS): Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena has made a strong statement in support of reservation while addressing a Tribal Festival at Panch Athai in Nangal Pyarivas, Dausa
Speaking during the second day of World Tribal Day celebrations on Sunday, Meena dismissed speculation that reservation could be abolished and said, “As long as there is life in Kirodi’s body, no one can even touch reservation.”
The minister also appealed to tribal youth to stay away from substance abuse and work together to fight social evils.
The celebrations at the Panch Athai complex witnessed participation of thousands of people. Kirodi Lal Meena arrived at the venue in a procession with his supporters from the Titoli toll plaza, where he was welcomed by a large gathering. During the programme, a book based on Meena’s political life and struggles was also launched.
Reflecting on his political journey, Meena said he had participated in around 600 movements, been jailed 17 times and faced 138 legal cases. He said his fight against corruption would continue. Meena also narrated the circumstances that led to Panch Athai being popularly known as the ‘Meena High Court’.
He recalled an incident involving a panchayat-related dispute when a large crowd, including around 50,000 people and a significant number of women, was marching towards Dausa. According to Meena, after the crowd had advanced several kilometres, the administration brought 14 village elders, or panchs, and handed them over to the gathering. Meena said he still did not understand why the administration took such a decision. He emphasised that the power of the people is supreme and said the struggle eventually gave Panch Athai its identity as the ‘Meena High Court’.
Addressing the relationship between the Meena and Gurjar communities, Meena described both as farming communities and appealed to them to maintain brotherhood. He urged the two communities to move forward together rather than engage in disputes.
Raising the issue of water from the Panchna Dam, Meena highlighted his efforts to secure release of water after a prolonged struggle. He also said work was progressing to bring Chambal river water to Dausa.
Recalling a past incident, he said he could have died in 1985 but survived by the grace of God.
The Tribal Festival also featured a series of cultural performances.
Girls from PM SHRI School presented patriotic songs, while students from Government College performed programmes showcasing Meena culture. Tribal children from Madhya Pradesh also presented cultural performances, while stunt performances were among the other attractions of the event.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.