Rajasthan minister assures tribal youth reservation will remain intact

He recalled an incident involving a panchayat-related dispute when a large crowd, including around 50,000 people and a significant number of women, was marching towards Dausa. According to Meena, after the crowd had advanced several kilometres, the administration brought 14 village elders, or panchs, and handed them over to the gathering. Meena said he still did not understand why the administration took such a decision. He emphasised that the power of the people is supreme and said the struggle eventually gave Panch Athai its identity as the ‘Meena High Court’.