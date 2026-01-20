Rajasthan: Major fraud uncovered in three recruitment exams; 5 held

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, has taken major action in a serious case involving large-scale fraud and manipulation of examination results in three recruitment examinations conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB).

The examinations concerned are the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) Direct Recruitment Examination-2018, Laboratory Assistant Recruitment Examination–2018 and Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment Examination–2018.

Providing details, Additional Director General of Police, SOG, Rajasthan, Vishal Bansal, stated that a total of 3,212 posts were advertised under these examinations, for which 9,40,038 candidates had applied. The examinations were conducted in 2019. The confidential work of scanning OMR sheets and data processing for result preparation was outsourced to Rahav Limited, New Delhi.