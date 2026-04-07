Rajasthan judges conduct cybersecurity sessions in schools

The campaign is part of the broader programme, 'Empowering Rajasthan Youth: A Legal Literacy Initiative - 2026', aimed at strengthening legal awareness among young citizens. According to Hariom Attri, Member Secretary of the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority, the campaign was conceptualised on the initiative of the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma. It was formally launched on February 20 during a state-level cyber law conference, attended by Supreme Court Chief Justice Surya Kant.