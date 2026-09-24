Rajasthan introduces peer-learning programme for PM-Shri schools

The Rajasthan government has launched a peer-learning programme for PM-Shri schools to encourage school leaders to learn from one another and replicate successful practices across institutions. The initiative, which started in July, is being overseen by Chief Secretary V Srinivas.

Under the programme, groups of around 10 to 15 principals meet every month through webinars to discuss initiatives undertaken in their respective schools. The sessions focus on practices that have helped improve student enrolment, strengthen skill-based education, develop infrastructure and increase participation from local communities.