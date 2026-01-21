Rajasthan HC summons Chief Secy, Education Secy over mid-session teachers' transfer

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the large-scale transfer of teachers in the middle of the academic session, especially with board examinations scheduled to begin in less than 20 days.

Justice Sameer Jain’s bench questioned the state government on the policy under which such transfers are being carried out and summoned the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, Education, to appear before the court on January 23 to explain the decision.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Maina Garhwal and Mahesh Kumar.