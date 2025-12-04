Rajasthan HC pulls up state over unsafe school buildings and delayed repairs

JAIPUR: Just before the much-hyped ‘Pravasi Rajasthan’ programme, the High Court has delivered an embarrassing jolt to the Rajasthan government.

The court has sharply criticised the state for failing to prepare a clear roadmap for repairing dilapidated school buildings. The HC has also questioned why funds are being spent on grand events and beautification drives while unsafe schools continue to endanger school children.

During the hearing, the Rajasthan High Court expressed strong displeasure over the repeated delays, remarking that despite the urgent need, the government has failed to prioritise school repairs. The bench warned that if funds are not allocated soon, it may order a halt to all other non-essential expenditures.

A division bench of Justice Mahendra Kumar Goyal and Justice Ashok Kumar Jain is hearing suo motu proceedings and multiple PILs filed after the Jhalawar school disaster. When Advocate General Rajendra Prasad sought additional time to present a roadmap, the bench responded sharply: “We have been listening to you for four months. How much more time do you need?”

The court has directed the government to submit a detailed plan by Friday at 10.30 am, failing which the Education Secretary will have to appear in person or through a Vice-Chancellor-level officer.

During the hearing, the state government informed the court that it is raising funds from the Centre and other sources to improve school infrastructure. In response, the court orally remarked that the government seems to have sufficient funds for festivals, events, and beautification projects, and therefore the excuse of “lack of funds” for schools would not be accepted.

The court further observed, “Sometimes you say the funds will come from the Centre, sometimes from the DMFT. You claim you do not have money, yet the situation never changes. This is merely passing time. Repeatedly asking for more time shows the government’s seriousness.”

The bench also noted that no government representative appeared during the previous hearing, calling it a clear reflection of the government’s intent. “If a special bench has been formed, there must be some seriousness in the matter,” the court said.

Earlier, during the November 6 hearing, the High Court had strongly criticised the state’s functioning, saying the government talks about ‘Vision 2047’ yet lacks planning for the next day when it comes to school safety. The state had informed the court that nearly 86,000 classrooms across Rajasthan are damaged but failed to explain how or when these classrooms would be repaired.

The issue has been under close judicial scrutiny since the July 25 Piplodi school tragedy in Jhalawar, where the ceiling of a classroom collapsed, killing seven children and injuring 35 others.

Two judges of the High Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Following this, the Chief Justice constituted a special bench to hear all related matters. At a previous hearing, the court had even returned the government’s renovation roadmap, calling it incomplete.

The High Court’s latest remarks have intensified public debate across the state, especially at a time when government schools continue to deteriorate even as the administration prepares for high-profile events and festivals.