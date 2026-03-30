Rajasthan Guv urges students to connect with India's ancient knowledge traditions

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde urged students to connect with India's ancient knowledge traditions and contribute towards nation-building.
Addressing the sixth convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar, he said institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila had brought global recognition to India and stressed the need to strengthen universities in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).
The governor also inaugurated a 'Prerna Sthal', the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Research Centre and a handicrafts exhibition.
Highlighting the role of education in social and economic transformation, he said poverty can be eradicated through education and called upon students to utilise their knowledge for the welfare of society.
Bagde said the convocation marks the beginning of a new phase in life and emphasised the importance of tolerance, character-building and overall development.
He also noted the increasing success rate of women candidates in competitive examinations and underlined the need for both intellectual and physical development among students.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.