Rajasthan Governor interacts with IIIT students under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative

Jaipur: As part of the Centre's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Tuesday interacted with students from IIIT Dharwad, Karnataka, at the Lok Bhavan here and highlighted India's rich historical, cultural and educational legacy, officials said.
Welcoming the students, the governor said that ancient India with its vast geographical expanse was home to 19 prominent universities that attracted students from across the world.
Emphasising that India had an excellent blend of culture and traditions since ancient times, Bagde stressed the need to restore that stature.
'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is a flagship initiative of the government of India launched in 2015, aiming to strengthen national integration by promoting cultural, linguistic and social exchanges among the states and Union territories.
Referring to the National Education Policy, the governor said it focuses on reconnecting the youth with India's glorious past while preparing them to excel in all fields.
He also spoke about tribal freedom fighter Kalibai and her contributions to the Independence movement, urging students to understand the country's history.
Kalibai was a 13-year-old Bhil girl from Rajasthan's Dungarpur, who sacrificed her life to save her teacher from British brutality for defying orders to close a local school in 1947.
During the interaction, the governor also shared insights on Rajasthan's geography and culture, including information about the Narmada water project, Chittorgarh Fort and the Gang Canal that transformed the arid tracts of northwestern Rajasthan into fertile land.
He also said that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' is closely linked with initiatives such as 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', which aim to foster unity and excellence among youth.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.