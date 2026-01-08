Major GST evasion busted in Rajasthan; jewellery, bullion seized
Jaipur: The enforcement wing of the state GST department seized a large consignment of bullion and jewellery at the Jaipur airport, uncovering alleged GST evasion worth crores of rupees, officials said on Wednesday.
The state GST enforcement team carried out the operation on January 6, following inputs about illegal transport and trade of bullion, natural diamonds, gold and diamond jewellery being routed from Kolkata to Jaipur without valid documents through air cargo, an official statement said.
The team kept surveillance for several days to track the inter-state network involved and prepared an action plan, it said.
When parcels containing gold and diamond jewellery were dispatched through courier from the domestic airport, the enforcement team intercepted and seized the undocumented consignment, it added.
The seized items will be assessed at prevailing market rates and penalty will be imposed as per GST provisions, the release said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.