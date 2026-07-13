Rajasthan govt to hold webinar on PM SHRI schools

Jaipur, Jul 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Department will organise a state-level webinar on PM SHRI schools, aimed at discussing quality education and innovation in schools, officials said on Monday.
The webinar, to be inaugurated by state Chief Secretary V Srinivas, is organised at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) here on Tuesday. It will bring together principals of 649 PM SHRI schools from across the state through an online platform.
According to an official statement, 14 selected school heads will make presentations on innovations, best academic practices and exemplary work carried out in their institutions.
The deliberations will focus on effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, creating quality teaching-learning environments, improving academic outcomes, and ensuring transparent and efficient use of funds provided to PM SHRI schools.
Discussions will also cover co-curricular excellence, ICT-based teaching, community participation, and innovations supported through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
The webinar will serve as a platform for sharing best practices, strengthening leadership among school heads, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement in education, the statement said.
Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) Rajesh Yadav, State Project Director and Samagra Shiksha Commissioner Rashmi Sharma, along with other senior officials, will also be present at the event.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.