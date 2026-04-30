Rajasthan govt puts systems in place for smooth NEET-UG 2026

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, setting up 611 examination centres across 27 districts in the state, officials said on Thursday.
They said the exam will be held on May 3, with additional monitoring in sensitive cities, including Kota, Sikar and Jaipur.
Chief secretary V Srinivas chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday night, where officials from various departments reviewed preparations and discussed arrangements for the exam. According to an official spokesperson, district collectors and superintendents of police from border and high-centre districts joined via video conference.
The chief secretary directed authorities to ensure basic facilities such as shade, drinking water and first aid at examination centres, along with the availability of ORS packets and ambulances at nearby hospitals.
Director General (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said proper monitoring was ensuring a fair and peaceful examination.
He said e-Mitra kiosks, photocopy shops and cyber cafes within a 300-metre radius of exam centres will remain closed on the day of the test.
Transport department officials said they arranged to facilitate candidates' travel, including free bus services on Rajasthan Roadways buses on the exam day.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.