Rajasthan govt directs official records to be updated after school instructor's gender transition

Kota: The Rajasthan government has officially recognised the female-to-male gender transition of a physical training instructor at a Kota school and directed that official records be updated accordingly.

The 27-year-old physical training instructor has legally transitioned from female to male after undergoing gender surgery and will now be officially known under a different male name. He is employed at a government school in Kota.

The state education department on Wednesday issued an official order to notify the gender change and directed that the records be updated. The order was shared with the media on Saturday morning.