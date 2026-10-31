Rajasthan govt directs official records to be updated after school instructor's gender transition

Kota: The Rajasthan government has officially recognised the female-to-male gender transition of a physical training instructor at a Kota school and directed that official records be updated accordingly.
The 27-year-old physical training instructor has legally transitioned from female to male after undergoing gender surgery and will now be officially known under a different male name. He is employed at a government school in Kota.
The state education department on Wednesday issued an official order to notify the gender change and directed that the records be updated. The order was shared with the media on Saturday morning.
The instructor spoke to PTI on Friday evening but requested anonymity, citing privacy concerns.
He had requested permission to change his gender from female to male and his name under Rule 8A of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1991, in accordance with the relevant government provisions.
The government said the decision is as per procedural guidelines laid down by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, alongside provisions invoked under Rule 8A of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1951.
A directive from the deputy secretary of the Education Department in Jaipur, ensuring all legal and departmental protocols, were also thoroughly fulfilled, it said.
With the official gazette notifications, newspaper announcements, and necessary legal bonds successfully processed, the state government has given its nod to update all service records to reflect the individual's new identity.
The District Education Officer (Secondary), Kota, Ramcharan Meena and DEO (Elementary) Roop Singh Meena confirmed the issuance of the directive.
Moving forward, all official correspondence, departmental duties, and institutional mandates concerning the physical training teacher will address him under his new male name.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.