Rajasthan govt announces January academic ranking, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh top list

The ranking framework evaluates districts on key parameters such as student attendance, quality of classroom teaching, monitoring through field visits, and student performance in academic assessments.

With a stronger emphasis on learning outcomes and regular high-level performance reviews, the district ranking system is emerging as an effective tool to enhance accountability, targeted support, and continuous improvement in the school education system.

For the first time, academic learning outcomes have been formally integrated into the district ranking process. Competency-Based Assessments (CBA), Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) assessments, and board examination results have been accorded significant weightage.