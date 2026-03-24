Rajasthan government inaugurates semiconductor policy
Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Tuesday unveiled a semiconductor policy, which it said would boost investment, employment and technological innovation in the state.
According to an official statement, the policy seeks to position Rajasthan as a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing and related industries.
It focuses on developing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem covering research, design, manufacturing, testing and packaging and aims to attract investments in areas such as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT); Assembly, Testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), and sensor manufacturing, the statement said.
Officials said dedicated semiconductor corridors will be developed in Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar and other industrial clusters, with provisions for land allocation, infrastructure and single-window clearances.
To attract investors, the policy offers incentives such as 100 per cent exemption in electricity duty for seven years, 75 per cent exemption in stamp duty and land conversion charges, and capital subsidies under the India Semiconductor Mission.
Additional benefits include interest subsidies on term loans and incentives for environmentally sustainable projects, including renewable energy use and green rating compliance.
The government said the policy aligns with national initiatives such as Make in India and the India Semiconductor Mission, and is expected to strengthen Rajasthan's role in the global semiconductor industry while generating high-tech employment opportunities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.