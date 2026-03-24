Rajasthan government inaugurates semiconductor policy

Jaipur: Rajasthan government on Tuesday unveiled a semiconductor policy, which it said would boost investment, employment and technological innovation in the state.

According to an official statement, the policy seeks to position Rajasthan as a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing and related industries.

It focuses on developing a comprehensive semiconductor ecosystem covering research, design, manufacturing, testing and packaging and aims to attract investments in areas such as Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT); Assembly, Testing, marking and packaging (ATMP), and sensor manufacturing, the statement said.