Rajasthan: Edu Min threatens action against Jaipur school if it blocks probe into 9 -year-old student’s death

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on Sunday, November 2, the state government will take stern action against the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, if it is discovered that it obstructed officials from investigating the death of a Class 4 student who allegedly jumped off the school building on Saturday, November 1.

Amaira (9), single child of her parents, studying at the private institute in Mansarovar, allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of the school after allegedly being scolded by a teacher, according to a parents' association.

“I will see the probe report, and if claims of the school obstructing the probe are found correct, exemplary action will be taken against the institute,” Dilawar told PTI.

The minister also stated that the government is looking into the procedures by which the school obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) and its affiliation with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“It is shocking that such an incident occurred at a reputed private school. The government is investigating every aspect of the case so that the truth comes out,” Dilawar said.

Dilawar, who visited Amaira’s home on Sunday, said, “The concerns shared by the family during my visit will be included in the investigation.”

Both the Rajasthan state education department and the CBSE are undertaking parallel investigations, and the results will determine the future course of action, he said.

On Saturday, a team of six education department officials tasked with investigating the incident said that the school administration refused to cooperate and kept them waiting at the school's gate for an hour and a half.

“Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly,” District Education Officer (Elementary), Ram Niwas Sharma, said