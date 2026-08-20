Rajasthan Congress stages civil disobedience march against school entry, media restrictions

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) The Congress Legislature Party (CLP), led by Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, on Thursday staged a civil disobedience march from the Government Seth Anandilal Poddar Senior Secondary School for the Deaf and Mute at Trimurti Circle towards the Legislative Assembly, protesting the Education Department’s new directive restricting entry and photography and videography in government schools.
It needs to be mentioned here that the Assembly session starts on Thursday. Jully, accompanied by Congress MLAs and senior party leaders, reached the school to inspect its reportedly dilapidated condition and highlight concerns over infrastructure and basic facilities. However, Congress leaders were stopped at the main gate by police following the implementation of the new government directive.
Objecting to the restrictions, Jully protested outside the school, after which the entire Congress Legislature Party joined him. The Congress leaders subsequently began marching towards the Assembly to protest the order and raise broader concerns over the condition of Rajasthan’s government education system.
The Education Department’s directive restricts unauthorised entry into government schools and prohibits photography and videography without prior permission. The Opposition has alleged that the order could prevent elected representatives from freely inspecting government-run educational institutions.
The Poddar School has also recently witnessed a student protest over poor infrastructure and alleged lack of basic facilities. More than 100 students staged a sit-in outside the school following an incident in which plaster reportedly fell from a classroom ceiling and struck a student, raising concerns over campus safety.
The students had raised several demands, including improvement of hostel facilities, adequate food and sanitation, better teaching arrangements and action over alleged harassment by a staff member. They also complained about inadequate access to teachers proficient in Indian Sign Language and the poor condition of toilets. Unable to communicate through speech or hearing, the students conveyed their grievances through sign language, placards and written messages.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and LoP Jully had earlier visited the school and met the protesting students. Gehlot sought government intervention to address their grievances. Following the student protest, Education Department officials visited the school.
Chief Block Education Officer Asha Gupta met the students and assured them that their concerns would be addressed. She also informed them that the school principal Bharat Joshi had been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.
The Congress has said that it will continue to raise education-related issues during the ongoing Assembly session and will seek accountability from the state government over the condition of government schools and the new restrictions on access and media coverage.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.