Rajasthan Congress launches 'GenZ for Change' campaign

Jaipur: Amid urban local bodies and panchayat elections, Rajasthan Congress has launched a "GenZ for Change" campaign to reach out to young voters and engage them on issues related to education and employment.
The Social Media and Digital Platforms Department of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has also constituted a state-level Gen Z committee for the campaign.
Department chairman Sumit Bhagasra said that the initiative would seek direct interaction with students and understand their concerns, aspirations, and suggestions.
Gen Zs are in a better position to articulate the needs and concerns of their generation, he said.
Bhagasra said party leader Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with students through his "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme and the new initiative would seek to expand such engagement in Rajasthan.
"As part of the campaign, the department plans to organise programmes aimed at skill development and career guidance," he said.
"These include free artificial intelligence workshops, internship opportunities with industry experts, global support for content creators and online and offline career counselling seminars," he added.
Similar Gen Z committees will also be constituted at the district level to hold interactions with students at colleges and universities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.