Rajasthan CM urges youth to adopt Yoga, announces TOPS for Olympics

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday urged people, especially the youth, to make Yoga a part of their daily lives, stay away from substance abuse and contribute towards building a ‘Developed India’ and a ‘Developed Rajasthan’.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the 51st Sub-Junior and Junior National Yogasana Sports Championship at Alankar PG College in Jaipur, Sharma described Yoga as an invaluable heritage of India’s ancient culture and said it has taught the world the art of living a healthy, disciplined and balanced life.
The Chief Minister said Yoga helps improve concentration, strengthens decision-making abilities and promotes positivity.
At a time when changing lifestyles and health challenges are affecting people across the world, Yoga remains a simple, accessible and effective means of maintaining a healthy mind and body, he said.
Sharma also highlighted the global spread of Yoga, saying that the efforts and diplomacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contributed to the United Nations declaring June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
He said Yoga, meditation and pranayama have today become part of the daily routine of millions of people across the world.
The Chief Minister said the youth are the country’s future and their energy will play a crucial role in achieving the goal of ‘Developed India 2047’.
He said the state government is establishing Atal Gyan Kendras in villages, equipped with facilities such as online classes and e-libraries.
Sports grounds are also being developed in every panchayat.
Sharma said the state’s ‘double-engine’ government has so far provided appointments to 1.93 lakh posts, while recruitment for another 1.18 lakh posts is under way.
A recruitment calendar for 1.25 lakh posts has also been released.
He said employment has been provided to 5 lakh youths in the private sector.
A language centre has also been launched in Jaipur to teach the languages of five countries to young people aspiring to work abroad.
Sharma alleged that paper leaks had occurred frequently during the previous government’s tenure but claimed that not a single paper leak had taken place under the present government.
He urged candidates to work hard for competitive examinations and assured them that the government would not allow their aspirations to be jeopardised.
Highlighting the government’s focus on sports, Sharma said Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan Youth Policy-2025 and is taking rapid steps to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide greater opportunities to young athletes.
The Chief Minister announced that the Rajasthan TOPS scheme has been implemented to prepare athletes from the state for the Olympic Games.
He said 17 new Khelo India Centres are being established in Rajasthan, while grants amounting to Rs 40.12 crore have been sanctioned for 1,786 athletes.
Sharma said the government aims to establish Rajasthan as a leading state in sports at both the national and international levels.
During the ceremony, he honoured the winners of the National Yogasana Championship.
West Bengal secured first place, Haryana finished second, and Maharashtra secured third place, with trophies presented to the respective teams.
The Rajasthan team also presented a musical Yogasana performance during the event.
MP Rao Rajendra Singh, Alankar PG College Chairman Lalchand Kataria, Padma Shri awardee Gulabo Sapera, Asian Yoga Federation President Ashok Kumar Agarwal, elected representatives, delegates from various yoga federations and a large number of participants from across the country attended the ceremony.
--IANS
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