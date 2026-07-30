Rajasthan CM transfers Rs 250 crore via DBT to 40 lakh students for uniforms

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday transferred Rs 250 crore through DBT for free uniforms to more than 40 lakh eligible students across the state, asserting that the government is committed to providing accessible and quality education to every child.
He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for educational infrastructure projects worth Rs 691 crore.
Addressing a state-level programme in Khedli Gurjar in Bharatpur district, Sharma said a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme was launched to provide free school uniforms to students from Classes 1 to 8.
"Our aim is to strengthen foundational learning among students and promote a positive academic environment in schools," he said.
Highlighting the government's approach, he said it is focused not just on announcements but on timely implementation of schemes, according to an official statement.
Development works worth more than Rs 1,186 crore were announced for Bharatpur and Deeg districts, with Bhusawar included under the Braj Regional Development Plan, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.