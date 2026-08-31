Rajasthan: CJP team gives 7-day ultimatum to reopen school in Jaipur

Jaipur: A Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) team on Sunday visited a government school at New Sanjay Nagar here and threatened to hold a sit-in if it is not reopened within a week. This came days after CJP members were allegedly attacked during a similar visit in this district as part of its campaign for improvement of state-run schools.
The CJP team led by Rekha Sharma visited the government primary school in Bhatta Basti, where the building was found locked. The members interacted with residents about the closure of the school and its impact on children's education.
The CJP demanded that the school be reopened at the earliest, claiming that several students had discontinued their studies following its closure.
Sharma gave a seven-day ultimatum to the stte government reopen the school.
"What the residents told us, we found that to be true. Children are not being allowed to study and the school has been locked. If it is not reopened within seven days, the CJP will join residents in staging a dharna. We will make every effort to get the school reopened," Sharma said.
Local activist Amin Kayamkhani alleged that education department officials had discriminated against the area. "The local MLA only indulges in Hindu-Muslim politics and has done nothing else," he alleged.
Several locals were also present during the visit and demanded restoration of regular classes.
On August 21, A confrontation had erupted during a CJP team's visit to a government school at Rampura Kanwarpura in Jaipur as part of its "School Thik Karo" campaign. Residents prevented the CJP team from entering the village, leading to scuffles.
Videos of the incident showed heated exchanges and clashes involving a large number of people. Windows of vehicles belonging to the visiting CJP team were also allegedly damaged.
The CJP had alleged that BJP workers attacked its members, while villagers accused the CJP members of arriving in large numbers, creating a ruckus and intimidating residents.
Cross FIRs were subsequently registered at the Shivdaspura police station.
Earlier, the Rajasthan government prohibited "outsiders" from entering public school premises without prior permission and also restricted photography and live streaming at school premises.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.