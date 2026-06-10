Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026: Here's how to download scorecard at predeledraj2026.com

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has announced the BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026. It has released the Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled result 2026 on June 10. Candidates who had appeared for the written exams can access the BSTC results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official website at predeled.e-raj.in, predeledraj2026.com or predeledraj2026.in. One should use their roll number and date of birth to access Rajasthan BSTC results 2026.

The University has conducted the written exam for admission to two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) exam on May 20 across Rajasthan. The examination is conducted for candidates seeking admission to become primary school teachers in the state.

Over six lakh candidates had registered for the BSTC examination this year, while 4,97,178 candidates appeared for the test at 1,774 examination centres across the state.

The exam authority will also release candidates' scores and merit status for the upcoming admission process. Candidates who stand out in the exam will be eligible to participate in counselling for admission to DElEd colleges. The BSTC Pre Deled counselling is done for a total of 25,970 seats. The admission process will come to an end with document verification and admission formalities.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the official websites - predeled.e-raj.in, predeledraj2026.com, predeledraj2026.in

Step 2: Find the BSTC Pre Deled results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the BSTC Pre Deled results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Rajasthan BSTC scorecard 2026 pdf will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of Pre Deled for future need