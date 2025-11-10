Rajasthan Board to conduct board exams twice

Madan Dilawar, Rajasthan's School Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, stated on Saturday that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will allow students two opportunities to sit Class 10 and 12 board exams per academic session beginning in 2026-27.

The announcement was made during a public function in Ganesh Nagar, Kota, The Indian Express reports.

All students must take the first board examination. Those who qualify may reappear in up to three subjects on their second try to enhance their results.

The first main exam will be held in February-March, with the second opportunity exam taking place in May-June of the same academic year. Both tests will cover the whole syllabus, with no adjustments to study or exam arrangements.

Students who were absent from the RBSE main test may retake it if they provide a valid medical certificate or obtain permission from the district education officer (secondary).

Students who receive a 'supplementary' result from the Rajasthan Board may retake the second exam in up to three subjects, including supplementary subjects.

The examination fee will stay the same for both attempts, and the "best of two attempts" policy will be implemented, which means that the higher score in either exam will be used to determine the final result.

Minister Dilawar stressed that this change intends to alleviate exam stress, give students more flexibility, and align Rajasthan's education system with the progressive goals of the NEP 2020.