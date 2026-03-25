Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education creates history by releasing Class 10 results in 24 days

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at Ajmer, on Tuesday, created history by releasing the Class 10 results in just 24 days, a national record for the fastest result declaration.

For the first time in its history, the Board released results in March, even before Class 12 results, which are expected soon.

More than 10.5 lakh students across the state appeared for the exams conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.23 per cent, with girls leading at 94.2 per cent compared to 93.63 per cent for boys.