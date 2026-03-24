Rajasthan Board 10th, 8th, 5th results 2026: Websites to check results

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is all set to announce the Rajasthan Board results 2026. It will be releasing the RBSE 10th, 8th, 5th results 2026 links on the official portal at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board has released an official statment regarding results date and time. The RBSE results 2026 will be released by Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar along with the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education & Language Department and Panchayati Raj.

Once released, students can access Rajasthan Board results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, registration number and other details to access Rajasthan results 2026.

Rajasthan Board Results 2026: List of websites to check results

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

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How to check RBSE 10th result 2026 via SMS?

Students can also access their Rajasthan Board results 2026 through the SMS. One must access the RBSE 10th results by sending SMS RJ10 to 5676750 from their mobile phone.

This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the board exams. The Board has conducted the Rajasthan Class 5 examination from February 20 to March 6, 2026. While the Class 8 examination was conducted between February 19 and March 4, 2026. Students must mandatorily score at least 33 per cent marks to qulaify in the exam.