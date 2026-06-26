Rajasthan BJP calls for compensation for NEET aspirants, seeks Congress apology over protests

Jaipur: Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that political programmes organised during the National Elgibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination period adversely affected students and disrupted their future prospects.

Claiming that several aspirants were unable to reach their examination centres due to traffic congestion caused by Congress events, Agarwal on Thursday demanded that the party apologise to the public and provide compensation to affected students.