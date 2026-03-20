Rajasthan, Bengal lag in providing tap water to schools, Anganwadis, says Parl panel

On implementation of JJM and SBM in aspirational districts, the panel noted that only 40 per cent of villages in 112 such districts have achieved Har Ghar Jal status, with particularly low functional household tap connections in several districts across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It also flagged low coverage of tap water in schools in districts such as Karauli in Rajasthan and parts of Odisha, and called for proactive and urgent steps to improve coordination, monitoring and implementation in these areas.