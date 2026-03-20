Rajasthan, Bengal lag in providing tap water to schools, Anganwadis, says Parl panel
New Delhi: Observing that Rajasthan and West Bengal are lagging in providing tap water to schools and Anganwadis, a parliamentary standing committee has asked the Centre to coordinate with these states to expedite the work and enhance coverage.
In its report, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources noted that the provision of tap water connections in institutions such as schools, Anganwadi centres and Ashramshalas is a key component of the Jal Jeevan Mission, with a direct impact on children's health, learning capacity and overall well-being.
As of February 11, 2026, potable tap water supply has been provided to 9,23,297 (89.62 per cent) schools and 9,66,876 (85.60 per cent) Anganwadi centres across the country, the committee said on Tuesday.
However, the panel found that in some states, especially Rajasthan, the pace of work needs to be expedited as only 57.75 per cent of schools have been covered with tap water.
Similarly, in West Bengal, only 41,895 out of 1,11,074 Anganwadis (37.72 per cent) have been provided with tap water connections, while in Rajasthan, the coverage stands at 53.67 per cent for Anganwadis.
In view of the low coverage in these institutions, the committee urged the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation to work in coordination with the lagging states, noting that children are particularly vulnerable to waterborne illnesses and spend a significant amount of time in schools and Anganwadis.
The committee also expressed concern over the time taken in getting the approval for a renewed budgetary outlay under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), noting that no renewed budgetary provisions for actual expenditure have been made to JJM since March 2024 due to pending cabinet approval.
It said states have taken up 6.83 lakh schemes costing Rs 8.07 lakh crore, and stressed that the implementation of such a major programme cannot be left entirely to states, many of which face financial constraints. The panel urged the department to make concerted efforts to obtain approval on an urgent basis.
The committee also took cognisance of the key findings of the assessment of the reports submitted by central nodal officers (CNOs) which indicated that state-specific policies or practices are leading to technically inconsistent and economically inefficient designs.
It also pointed to serious findings of CNOs, including instances in Manipur and Gujarat where schemes and water supply assets reported on paper were not found on the ground.
The committee called for strengthening monitoring mechanisms and taking disciplinary action against those responsible.
The panel further noted that only about 52 per cent of sanctioned schemes under JJM have been completed so far. It said states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are lagging behind in providing tap connections to a large number of rural households, and urged the department to work closely with states to address bottlenecks and ensure timely implementation.
Highlighting the low contribution under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the committee urged the department to take up the matter with the Ministries of Finance and Corporate Affairs to frame appropriate policies or amend existing rules to incentivise corporates, including startups, to contribute to JJM and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) (Gramin).
The committee also recommended that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) be requested to conduct a performance audit of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), noting that the scheme has been extended till March 2027 and such an exercise would help identify deficiencies at various levels and improve its long-term sustainability.
On implementation of JJM and SBM in aspirational districts, the panel noted that only 40 per cent of villages in 112 such districts have achieved Har Ghar Jal status, with particularly low functional household tap connections in several districts across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It also flagged low coverage of tap water in schools in districts such as Karauli in Rajasthan and parts of Odisha, and called for proactive and urgent steps to improve coordination, monitoring and implementation in these areas.
The committee further expressed concern over a nearly 21 per cent reduction in budgetary allocation to the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation for 2026-27 and underutilisation of funds in 2025-26, urging better financial management and optimal utilisation of resources.
It also raised concerns over rising groundwater contamination, including heavy metals, and called for accelerated efforts using advanced technologies and global best practices to address the issue.
Taking note of the closure of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, it recommended that the government consider continuing the scheme or launching a similar initiative to address groundwater management challenges.
It further recommended adopting operation and maintenance models similar to the Hybrid Annuity Model used in the Namami Gange programme for long-term sustainability of sewage treatment plants.
The panel also called for setting up water monitoring systems in forest areas, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in coordination with the Environment Ministry, and emphasised strict on-ground implementation of measures to mitigate glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), landslides and cloudburst-related disasters in hilly regions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.