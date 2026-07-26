Rajasthan: Applications for new private school recognition to open from July 31

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has announced that applications for recognition of new private schools in the state will be invited from July 31. He said the recognition process will be made more transparent, time-bound, and streamlined, with strict adherence to prescribed timelines at every stage.
Chairing a review meeting at Shiksha Sankul on Monday to assess the private school recognition process and pending applications, the Minister directed officials to ensure complete compliance with government norms. He warned that strict action would be taken against schools violating regulations.
Reviewing the recognition mechanism, Dilawar instructed that the first-level inspection committee must complete inspections and submit its report within seven days.
The District Education Officer will examine the report and forward it within 15 days, after which the Director of Education will take the final decision on granting recognition.
He directed that inspections be conducted transparently and that the entire process, from committee formation to submission of reports must be completed within the stipulated timeframe. Officers responsible for unnecessary delays will face action. Every deficiency identified during inspections must be clearly recorded, and applications will be accepted only in the prescribed format.
Emphasising that student safety is the government's foremost priority, the Education Minister directed officials to introduce necessary amendments to the recognition process to strengthen safety standards while simplifying regulations.
Inspection teams have been instructed to thoroughly assess student seating arrangements, school buildings and classrooms, assembly areas, campus accessibility and movement facilities and other essential infrastructure and safety provisions.
Dilawar also directed schools to ensure that students are dropped off safely inside the school premises rather than outside the campus.
The Minister reiterated that private schools must fully comply with all prescribed norms and regulations.
Schools found violating rules may face disciplinary action, including cancellation of recognition where necessary.
He further directed officials to take stringent action against schools enrolling dummy students, institutions allowing students to attend coaching classes during school hours, schools operating without valid recognition, institutions violating mandatory education norms and no withholding of student documents.
Dilawar also instructed that Transfer Certificates (TCs) and other essential academic documents must not be withheld due to pending fee payments. Schools found harassing students or parents by withholding documents will face action under the applicable rules.
Additional Chief Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, reaffirmed the state's commitment to creating a recognition system that is simple, transparent, accountable, and technology-driven.
He directed officials to ensure timely disposal of pending applications, strengthen the online application process, maintain strict compliance with safety and infrastructure norms, and take prompt action against institutions violating prescribed standards.
The meeting was attended by Director of Education Sitaram Jat and senior officials of the Education Department.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.