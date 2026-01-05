Ancient pot discovery sparks treasure claims in Rajasthan

Tonk: An ancient pot-like vessel was discovered during excavation in the Devari village on Saturday, which the villagers suspect to be a buried treasure, a claim yet to be examined by the Archaeology Department.

Ram Ratan Sokaria, Additional District Collector, informed that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and safely deposited it in the sub-treasury in Niwai.



"On January 3rd, our officials and police officers received information that a pot-like vessel had been found in the grazing land, which might contain something of archaeological significance. Upon receiving this information, the Tehsildar and our police officers went to the spot, and under videography, they retrieved the pot-like object and safely deposited it in the sub-treasury in Niwai," Sokaria stated.



He further stated that the police and administration are waiting for the Archaeology Department to lead the investigation.