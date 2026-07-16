Raj Thackeray accuses Centre of ‘sacrificing’ Sonam Wangchuk, ignoring NEET scam outrage

Mumbai (IANS): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday targeted the BJP-led central government over noted educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's fast-unto-death, alleging that the Centre was ignoring a legitimate public movement while prioritising political interests.
As Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day, Thackeray expressed concern over his deteriorating health and accused the government of undermining democratic dissent.
In a post on X, Thackeray pulled no punches regarding the central administration's apathy toward public accountability, drawing a sharp parallel to recent structural controversies.
"It feels utterly awful to say that the government has decided to sacrifice Sonam Wangchuk -- and by extension, a movement that represents a voice for this country," he stated, adding, "When a government can watch silently as Shri Ram's treasury is being looted, what difference will citizens' movements make to them?"
He further alleged that the democratic guardrails have been compromised, asserting that standard public institutions have been brought entirely under central control to manage elections at astronomical costs.
Thackeray slammed the mainstream media for failing to question the source of these massive political funds, accusing major outlets of functioning under "invisible bosses" to defame dissenting voices while independent media operate under a constant "sword of Damocles."
Reflecting on the BJP's shifting relationship with the Ladakhi activist, Thackeray highlighted a timeline of convenience. He noted that in 2018, the ruling party highly regarded Wangchuk, inviting him to the Re-Invest Conference to leverage his expertise on unconventional energy. "One good thing about the BJP is that a person remains dear to them only as long as it suits their convenience," Thackeray remarked.
He pointed out that while Wangchuk initially welcomed the Union Territory status for Ladakh, he quickly realized the government’s underlying intentions. Despite repeated assurances, the Center failed to act on core tribal and regional requirements -- including granting full statehood, creating two Lok Sabha constituencies, and safeguarding local land rights.
Turning to the core catalyst of the current agitation, Thackeray strongly defended Wangchuk’s current demand for structural transparency in competitive exams and the immediate sacking of the Union Education Minister.
He cited a continuous chain of examination scams under the current regime, ranging from the historic Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh to the recent leaks in national eligibility tests and teacher recruitment papers.
This brazenness, he argued, stems from "unlimited power" and total grip over state machinery, which the BJP seeks to parade as the "silent consent" of the voters.
Thackeray concluded with a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to view the student crisis beyond party lines. "This isn't a political issue. This is a social one," Thackeray emphasized.
"Lakhs of students who took the NEET exam, and their parents, have gone through such agony. Among them are supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, its office-bearers, and its workers -- all of whom have suffered too. Viewing this movement through a political lens is fundamentally a sign of the central government's narrow-mindedness," he noted.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.