Raj Minister announces zero tolerance for ragging, says colleges to face action for negligence

The complaints reportedly include allegations of forcing students to imitate sexual acts, change clothes in front of others, stay awake late at night, face social boycotts, restricting the movement of junior students, forcibly cutting their hair and making them dance to item songs. In most cases, the NMC has sought detailed action-taken reports from the colleges within 24 hours. It has directed institutions to identify students involved in ragging, preserve CCTV footage and digital evidence, conduct impartial investigations and protect complainants from intimidation or retaliation.