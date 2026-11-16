Raj Minister announces zero tolerance for ragging, says colleges to face action for negligence

Jaipur: Taking a tough stand against the rising incidents of ragging in Rajasthan's medical colleges, Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar has warned that no student or college official found guilty will be spared. He has directed all government and private medical colleges to strictly implement a zero-tolerance policy against ragging, harassment and intimidation of students.
The Minister's warning comes amid a series of complaints before the National Medical Commission (NMC). The Commission has issued 19 notices to 16 medical colleges within a month following complaints of ragging, with 14 notices issued to government and private medical colleges in Rajasthan. The remaining notices relate to colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.
The complaints reportedly include allegations of forcing students to imitate sexual acts, change clothes in front of others, stay awake late at night, face social boycotts, restricting the movement of junior students, forcibly cutting their hair and making them dance to item songs. In most cases, the NMC has sought detailed action-taken reports from the colleges within 24 hours. It has directed institutions to identify students involved in ragging, preserve CCTV footage and digital evidence, conduct impartial investigations and protect complainants from intimidation or retaliation.
Against this backdrop, Khimsar said strict action would be taken not only against students involved in ragging but also against college authorities and officials found negligent in preventing such incidents or addressing complaints.
Emphasising that medical colleges must provide a safe and respectful environment, he said harassment of junior students by seniors, forcing them to stay awake late at night, pressuring them to participate in unwanted activities and subjecting them to mental or physical humiliation would be treated as serious indiscipline.
He directed the Department of Medical Education and the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) to ensure an effective implementation of existing anti-ragging action plans across all medical colleges.
Khimsar instructed college administrations to treat every ragging complaint seriously and ensure immediate, impartial and time-bound investigations.
The identity of complainants and details of their families must remain confidential throughout the inquiry. Strict action will also be taken against anyone found threatening victims or pressuring them to withdraw their complaints.
The Minister directed medical colleges to regularly monitor CCTV cameras installed on campuses, in hostels and at other sensitive locations. Relevant footage and digital evidence must be preserved whenever a complaint is received. Hostel wardens, security personnel and other concerned staff members must also be questioned wherever necessary.
Colleges have been asked to conduct confidential interactions with students, provide counselling and ensure that newcomers are aware of the channels available to report ragging.
Amid the growing number of complaints, the NMC's anti-ragging head is scheduled to visit SMS Medical College in Jaipur on November 20.
A meeting with representatives of medical colleges across Rajasthan will be held to review preventive arrangements, action taken on complaints and measures to ensure student safety.
The NMC has also emphasised confidential student interviews, counselling and protection against retaliatory action against complainants.
Khimsar made it clear that if any future ragging incident reveals negligence or indifference on the part of a college administration, the institution's management and responsible officials will face strict disciplinary and punitive action under the prescribed rules.
He said there would be no compromise on the safety and dignity of students, adding that every medical college must ensure an atmosphere where students can pursue their education without fear, pressure or harassment.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.