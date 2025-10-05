Raising kids online: A parent’s guide to tackling cyberbullying

A report by UNICEF highlights the growing challenges of raising children in the digital age. While technology offers opportunities for connection, it also opens new avenues for exclusion, harassment, and emotional harm.

Dr. Sameer Hinduja, Co-Director of the Cyberbullying Research Center, explains that cyberbullying can take many forms, including:

Being excluded from group chats or online communities





Receiving threatening or repeated messages





Having rumours spread or personal information shared online





Facing mean comments about appearance, race, religion, sexual orientation, or disabilities





Online stalking





Unlike face-to-face bullying, cyberbullying can reach hundreds or thousands of peers instantly. Its public and permanent nature often amplifies feelings of shame, anxiety, and isolation, highlights UNICEF.

Research shows adolescents targeted online report depression, anxiety, loneliness, and even physical symptoms such as fatigue or pain.

Spotting the warning signs

Children experiencing cyberbullying may:

Become withdrawn or emotionally distressed after using devices





Show changes in sleep, eating habits, or interest in activities





Express hopelessness or ask to miss school





Seek more time with caregivers than with friends





How to talk to your child

UNICEF recommends creating a safe, nonjudgmental space for children to share their online experiences. Tips include:

For young children: Explain cyberbullying simply, focus on basic safety, and remind them it’s never their fault





For ages 10–13: Regularly check in, teach reporting tools, and establish clear tech rules





For ages 14–18: Discuss social and legal responsibilities, encourage standing up for peers, and respect their need for privacy while staying involved





Taking action safely

If cyberbullying is suspected, parents should:

Ensure the child feels safe and supported





Gather evidence, such as screenshots or recordings





Work with schools and online platforms to address the situation





Maintain open communication without judgment





Reach out to mental health professionals if emotional impacts persist





UNICEF emphasises using non-blaming language. Avoid calling a child a “bully” or “victim”, instead, focus on specific behaviours and their impact to help children feel empowered rather than trapped.

Navigating the online world is challenging, but with guidance, support, and open dialogue, parents can help children build resilience and safely manage digital interactions.