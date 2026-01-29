NHAI: Raipur–Visakhapatnam Corridor to boost economy, protect wildlife

Raipur: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the 464-kilometre Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor, with 125 km of the route falling in Chhattisgarh. This will be the state's first 6-lane access-controlled economic corridor.



According to an official release, the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam Economic Corridor will emerge as a milestone not just in terms of boosting the economy, but the ambitious project will play a significant role in the protection of wildlife, promoting cultural exchange, saving fuel and reducing carbon emissions.



The Rs 16,491 crore project will cut the distance between Raipur and Vishakhapatnam, reducing travel time to seven hours and giving a significant boost to business activities.