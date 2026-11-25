Raipur, Nov 25 (PTI): Chhattisgarh's rich literary, cultural and intellectual heritage will be showcased at the Raipur Literature Festival, which will be organised from January 8 to 10, an official said on Wednesday.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday formally announced the event by unveiling its logo and releasing a poster at his official residence here in the presence of senior litterateurs and intellectuals, an official statement said.
The theme of the 2027 festival is 'Young India', said the statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Sai noted Chhattisgarh is a culturally rich state with a strong tradition of literature, art, folk culture and customs. The state's languages, dialects, folk tales, songs, music and literature reflect the lives, social values and cultural consciousness of its people.
The festival will provide an important platform to showcase this rich heritage before the country and the world, promote literary discourse and creative expression, and connect the younger generation with literature, the chief minister said.
He recalled that the last year's festival was organised during the state foundation's silver jubilee celebrations within a limited timeframe, but received an encouraging response due to the collective efforts of litterateurs, the organising committee and other stakeholders.
Sai insisted efforts should be made to establish the Raipur Literature Festival as one of the country's prominent literary events. It should go beyond literary activities and emerge as a platform for the exchange of ideas, respect for cultural diversity and exploration of new creative possibilities.
He stressed the need to preserve and promote tribal languages and folk literature of Chhattisgarh, including Gondi, Halbi, Kurukh and Sadri.
These languages and dialects contain a valuable repository of traditional knowledge, folk tales and cultural practices accumulated over generations, which need to be documented and preserved, the CM maintained.
Tribal literature, folk languages and traditional forms of creative expression should be given prominence at the festival so that the state's cultural diversity receives wider recognition and the younger generation remains connected to its roots, he said.
Describing the theme, 'Young India', as highly relevant, Sai said it represents the country's youth power, linguistic diversity, plurality of ideas and collective commitment to the future.
Senior litterateurs, poets and writers present at the event also shared their experiences of last year's festival and offered suggestions to make the upcoming edition more impactful, the statement added. PTI TKP RSY