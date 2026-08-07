Raipur schoolgirls take rainwater harvesting project to national stage, win international praise

Raipur: Two students from a government school in Raipur have put Chhattisgarh on the map with an innovative project that combines rainwater harvesting with geospatial technology. Their work earned appreciation from international judges at a competition held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Tirupati.

Class 8 student Vartika Patil and Class 7 student Umeshwari Sahu of PG Umathe Excellent Government School were the only students selected from Chhattisgarh for the competition, which was held on July 22 and brought together participants from six states.